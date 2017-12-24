Win or miss playoffs: Previewing Seahawks vs. Cowboys

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (25) and outside linebacker K.J. Wright (50) tackle Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) during a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee)

The Seattle Seahawks are coming off a tumultuous couple weeks – perhaps the most so in franchise history. For the first time since their arrival, the prowess of John Scheider and Pete Carroll has been questioned. Two straight Super Bowl appearances have given way to playoff exits, and now, possibly missing the postseason entirely.

Hope is not lost, at 8-6 they can still get in, but this team isn’t used to needing help just to snag a Wild Card nod. The Cowboys, however, are also 8-6 and gunning for the same berth. Entering this week, the two NFC spots are occupied by NFC South teams – the 10-4 Panthers and 9-5 Falcons. For the 8-6 teams, this is an elimination game.

It’s not news to anyone the Seahawks travel to Dallas licking wounds. In addition to the mainstays who have been out, Bobby Wagner is still nursing a strained hamstring, K.J. Wright suffered a concussion – but both are expected to play on Sunday. The offense seems to be healthy, in the sense that Russell Wilson is still alive.

The wounds are far more than physical – in two weeks, the Jaguars and Rams have put up 72 combined points against them, while the offense has only managed 31. After years of dominance, that has to sting, and the strain is showing.

Dallas is hardly without problems. They have weathered the suspension of star running back Ezekiel Elliot, staying afloat at 3-3, but looking very strong the last few weeks. They are, however, vulnerable. Despite their prolific offense, they only have a +25 point differential, and +1 in turnovers. If Seattle can get back to a semblance of a defense that can keep them from scoring, it will create opportunities.

The defense will have its hands full, though. If Elliott returns at full speed, he is among the best in the league. And stopping Dak Prescott and Dez Bryant is much easier said than done. Their offensive line has taken some hits, but will still stall the Seattle pass rush and open holes for the running backs.

It will be a test, to be sure. But if the Seahawks want to prove they belong in the playoffs, and that their window isn’t closing, it’s one they have to pass.

