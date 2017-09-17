Wilson's escape act helps Seahawks top 49ers 12-9

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at CenturyLink Field. Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joe Nicholson, Joe Nicholson)

SEATTLE - Russell Wilson avoided two potential sacks and found Paul Richardson in the front corner of the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown with 7:06 left and the Seattle Seahawks held on for an unsightly 12-9 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.



It was an offensive nightmare as both teams had combined for 14 total quarters without a touchdown this season before the Seahawks finally broke the seal on the goal line. Wilson avoided Arik Armstead in the pocket and got his pass away before DeForest Buckner could pull him down. Seattle snapped a streak of more than 112 minutes without a touchdown, despite missing on opportunities twice inside the 49ers' 10-yard line earlier in the game.



Wilson was erratic at times and magical at the end. He was 23 of 39 passing for 198 yards. He rushed for another 34 yards, 27 coming on the decisive scoring drive. Wilson was 4 of 5 on the drive and aided by a 20-yard pass interference penalty against Dontae Johnson.





Blair Walsh added field goals of 25 and 27 yards, but missed the extra point after Richardson's TD that could have given the Seahawks a four-point lead. The 49ers only needed a field goal to tie but never got into position to have an opportunity.



San Francisco went three-and-out after the touchdown, punted and never got the ball back. Rookie Chris Carson rushed for 93 yards, including 58 yards in the fourth quarter.



Seattle should have found the end zone earlier, but had dropped passes on two drives inside the 49ers' 10 in the first half. C.J. Prosise dropped a potential touchdown near the goal line on Seattle's first drive. Tanner McEvoy was unable to corral a high pass from Wilson in the end zone on the second drive.





