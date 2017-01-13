What the media are saying before Seahawks-Falcons

SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 16: Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks passes against the Atlanta Falcons at CenturyLink Field on October 16, 2016 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images) (Photo: Jonathan Ferrey, 2016 Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons meet up Saturday in the NFC Divisional playoff round. The winner will go to (and possibly host) the NFC Championship Game next week.

This is a rematch of a Week 6 game which the Seahawks won in Seattle, 26-24. It's also a playoff rematch from four years ago, which the Falcons won 30-28 on a field goal in the final seconds.

Most of the media is predicting the Falcons will win. Atlanta is a 4.5-point favorite.

Jared Dubin of CBS Sports says the Seahawks must control the clock with Thomas Rawls to pull out a victory.

"Because of the greater likelihood of the Falcons having success against their defense, keeping control of the ball for as long as possible takes on much greater importance for the Seahawks this week. By limiting Ryan's chances to spray the ball around to Julio Jones, Mohamed Sanu, and Taylor Gabriel on the outside and/or Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman out of the backfield, the Seahawks can give themselves a much better shot at winning the game," writes Dubin.

ESPN's John Clayton says the Seahawks defense must get pressure on Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.

"In the Week 6 game against the Falcons, defensive end Frank Clark was hurt and didn’t play. Michael Bennett suffered a knee injury in the contest and played only 43 snaps. Chancellor was out, which impacted some of the defense’s communication and ability to be hard-hitting. This time, Bennett, Clark and Chancellor will all be playing at full-strength," writes Clayton.

Remember that play at the end of the Week 6 matchup? The one where Richard Sherman wasn't called for pass interference on Julio Jones? (And the one where Jones wasn't called for illegal hands to the face on Sherman?) Jones remembers.

"But if you grab me early, I'm going to let the ref know," Jones said, via ESPN's Vaughn McClure. "And if they're not calling it, it's going to be a physical game."

A look at the Week 6 game tape shows advantage: Sherman.

"But a review of the film showed that Jones caught just three passes for 40 yards when guarded specifically by Sherman," writes The Seattle Times' Bob Condotta.

ESPN's Football Power Index points to a Falcons win, but some encouraging things for Seattle as well.

"Fortunately for the Seahawks, (Russell) Wilson improved when pressured in the latter half of the season. Playing through sprains to his MCL and ankle in the first half, Wilson ranked in the bottom third of the league in QBR under duress. However, as his mobility has improved, so have Wilson's duress numbers, owing largely to improved accuracy and an increased willingness to throw downfield," writes Sterling Xie.

Sheil Kapadia of ESPN explains why the Seahawks will win -- and why they will lose.

"The run defense, led by All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner, limited opponents to a league-low 3.37 yards per carry during the regular season." But... "The pass defense looked vulnerable down the stretch, and Thomas' replacement, Steven Terrell, will be tested often on Saturday."

The game could also mark an end of an era in Atlanta. The Falcons move into a new stadium next year. Unless Atlanta wins and the Dallas Cowboys lose to the Green Bay Packers Sunday, this will be the final game in the Georgia Dome.

“There’s nothing wrong with the Dome. I hate to see them tear it down,” said season ticket holder Mark Chapman, who will move to new seats in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

