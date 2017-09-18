What the media - and Doug Baldwin - are saying about Seahawks win over 49ers

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) rushes against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter at CenturyLink Field. Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joe Nicholson, Joe Nicholson)

If viewing in the app, click here to see more content

A win is a win is a win. It's a phrase Seahawks fans are hearing a lot following Sunday's ugly 12-9 win over the San Francisco 49ers. The Seahawks went in as a 14-point favorite, but the running game struggled to get going, and receivers in the end zone had the dropsies in the wet conditions.

Here's a look at how media covering the Seahawks are reacting.

Mark Bullock's headline in the Washington Post pretty much makes the point many are thinking -- The Seahawks' offensive line could prevent them from contending.

"Its ineffectiveness has made the Seahawks’ offense stale and predictable, relying on quarterback Russell Wilson to carry the unit with his ability to scramble and extend plays. The line’s issues are nothing new, and could prevent the Seahawks from contending for a Super Bowl," Bullock wrote.

Hear more from Warren Moon in The 5th Quarter Podcast

Matt Calkins of The Seattle Times is also blunt with his headline -- Win over 49ers can’t mask the fact that these Seahawks are in big trouble.

"Twelve points against the Niners? Fifty rushing yards through the first three quarters?" Calkins wrote. "They may have bettered their opponent Sunday — but their offense isn’t getting better."

Receiver Doug Baldwin doesn't seem to disagree, calling it "ugly as hell." But just as you'd expect a Stanford-educated guy to do, he found a poetic way to turn that frown upside down.

"When you grind it out like that, there's something special to it. I know it's not pretty. You know, we had a lot of mistakes, but for us to come out of it with a victory and grind it out the way we did, it's the beautiful part of the game," Baldwin said.

Luke Kerr-Dineen from USA TODAY's For The Win points out that final play as a perfect example of the Seahawks' biggest problem. Russell Wilson was running for his life the moment the ball was snapped.

"Three players get a hand on him in the space of three seconds, including one as he threw. He pulled off the game-winning touchdown — his only TD of the season so far, — because he’s Russell Wilson, but it’s hard to see the Seahawks season ending with a Super Bowl if this continues to be the case for Wilson," Kerr-Dineen wrote.

2017 Alex Smith vs. 2017 Russell Wilson 🙉🙈🙊 pic.twitter.com/eaD8KlQ3s8 — Luke Kerr-Dineen (@LukeKerrDineen) September 18, 2017

From The Ringer.com's Danny Heifetz:

"Toss in some crushing drops from his receivers and Wilson frequently overthrowing guys as he runs for his life, and the plays where Wilson, the offensive line, and the receivers all come into sync feel as rare as a solar eclipse—don’t look away, because you might not see it again until 2024," Heifetz wrote.

Kudos to Paul Richardson, by the way, for that game-winning TD catch. He did it after going to the locker room to have his dislocated finger sewn up. Baldwin said you could see the bone coming out of the skin.

Jimmy Graham may end up on the back of a milk carton soon. One catch. One yard.

Just a reminder that Jimmy Graham has 9 receiving yards through nearly 8 quarters. Averaged 138 targets as starter in NO; 84 w/#Seahawks https://t.co/bG8ABrCpnE — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 17, 2017

And two big drops by Tanner McEvoy didn't help.

almost like tanner mcevoy hasn't caught 20 total passes since he left high school — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) September 17, 2017





Before the game, punter Jon Ryan's wife, comedian Sarah Colonna, appeared to do a little trolling of the Seahawks' offense, tweeting "I love my husband. I'm sick of seeing him. #PuntersWife"

There probably wasn't much to change that opinion after the game. The Seahawks are tied for second with the most punts -- 13 -- through the first two games. Ryan punted six times on Sunday.

This tweet pretty much illustrates that.

Seahawks this season

Punt

Punt

Punt

Punt

Punt

FG

Fumble

FG

Punt

FG

FG

Punt

FG

Punt

Punt

Punt

Punt

Punt

Punt

TOUCHDOWN (FINALLY) — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) September 17, 2017

Enough of the bad. Now to the bright spots.

Chris Carson, the 7th Round draft pick standout, may be the best running back on Seattle's roster. While he was held back by the Niners defense for most of the game -- 31 yards on 15 carries -- he helped the Seahawks run out the clock on the final drive, carrying the ball five times for 62 yards.

“Did I know I was going to finish it off in the fourth quarter? No, I didn’t know that. I knew that when my number was called I was going to be ready," Carson said, via The News Tribune.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk says Carson's number should be called more.

"Carson, in his second career game, gained 93 yards on 20 carries. Veteran Eddie Lacy was a healthy scratch, and Thomas Rawls (believed to be the guy entering the season) had four yards on five carries," Florio writes.

Why the Seahawks couldn't do that when the 49ers didn't know it was coming earlier in the game, but could do it when the Niners knew it was coming at the end remains a mystery.

Seahawks fans are again saying "thank goodness for that defense."

"They forced one turnover –Bobby Wagner’s interception of Niners quarterback Brian Hoyer in the first quarter – and held the 49ers to 2-of-12 on third down conversions to keep Seattle hanging around," wrote The Seattle Times' Stefanie Loh, although the defense did give up over 100 yards rushing to Carlos Hyde.

In the end, like we said in the beginning, a win is a win is a win.

"Winning ugly 11 or 12 times a year and qualifying for home-field playoff advantage beats the alternative, which is losing ugly 11 or 12 times a year and clearing out lockers before the wild-card round." wrote The News Tribune's John McGrath.

© 2017 KING-TV