WATCH: Young Seahawks fan from BC brought to tears with surprise trip to playoff game

SEATTLE, WA - JANUARY 07: The Seattle Seahawks run onto the field prior to the NFC Wild Card game against the Detroit Lions at CenturyLink Field on January 7, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images) (Photo: Steve Dykes, 2017 Getty Images)

A young Seahawks fan from British Columbia was brought to tears after getting a surprise trip from his dad to last Saturday's playoff game in Seattle.

And the moment was captured on video.

"What are you doing? I have to go to work?" said 13-year-old Colby Welton, sitting in the backseat of his dad's SUV.

"We're not going to work today," said his dad, Troy, as he handed his son the tickets.

Colby broke down.

"We're going to the game?"

CTV News in Vancouver reports that Troy says he's a 49ers fan, but he was happy to bring his son to Seattle. Colby loves the Seahawks.

