WATCH: Trick play from Wilson to Richardson puts Seahawks up 10

Oct 23, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Paul Richardson (10) against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. The game ended in a 6-6 tie after overtime. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, Mark J. Rebilas)

The Seattle Seahawks offense pulled off some trickery to pull away late against the New York Giants.

Right after the Seahawks defense forced Giants quarterback Eli Manning to fumble, Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell dug into his bag of tricks.

Quarterback. Russell Wilson tossed the ball to running back J.D. McKissic, who then tossed it back to Wilson. Wilson then threw it 38 yards downfield to a streaking Paul Richardson as he was defended by safety Landon Collins.

Richardson leaped to catch the ball over Collins in the end zone, but both men fought for the ball as they went to the ground.

It took the officials several seconds before they signaled a touchdown.

The Seahawks then had to sweat it out for a couple of minutes as replay would determine if it was, in fact, a touchdown. Referee Tony Corrente said the play stands as called.

The score put Seattle up 17-7 with 9:34 to play.

The play looked similar to the now famed "Fail Mary" in 2012 when the Seahawks beat the Green Bay Packers in a Monday Night Football game on a disputed touchdown pass. It was that play that led to the end of the replacement officials that season.

© 2017 KING-TV