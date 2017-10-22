WATCH: Seahawks WR Doug Baldwin lashes out on the sideline

January 7, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) runs the ball against the Detroit Lions during the first half in the NFC Wild Card playoff football game at CenturyLink Field. Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Steven Bisig, Steven Bisig)

Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin lashed out on the sideline of during the first half of the Seahawks-Giants game Sunday as Seattle struggled to score.

During the game broadcast, Baldwin was shown yelling at teammates, although it was not clear who he was yelling at specifically.

710 ESPN Seattle's Danny O'Neil posted video of the exchange on Twitter.

Who's Doug Baldwin angry at in this clip? https://t.co/RCjm7jnB6y — Danny O'Neil (@dannyoneil) October 22, 2017

Baldwin, who used to frequently be called "Angry Doug Baldwin" appeared to push offensive line coach Tom Cable with one hand and grabbed the jersey of quarterback Russell Wilson with the other.

Several offensive linemen and head coach Pete Carroll were facing Baldwin.

The Seahawks struggled mightily to score in the first half. Tight end Jimmy Graham dropped fourth-down pass in the end zone, ending a nearly nine-minute drive. Graham also dropped a wide open pass later in the half.

Running back Thomas Rawls fumbled, leading to the Giants' lone first-half touchdown and dropped another pass.

Baldwin had five catches for 56 yards in the first half.

The offensive line struggled to protect Wilson as the Seahawks went into the locker room down 7-3 at the half.

© 2017 KING-TV