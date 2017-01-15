Seattle's 'Super Bowl window' is closing

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 14: Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll walks off the field after loosing to the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on January 14, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Seahawks loss is still a tough pill to swallow for plenty of fans out there, and I respect what Pete Carroll has done with this organization and the success they've had, but Pete Carroll said after last night's loss in Atlanta that 'this is the beginning,' and I could not disagree more.

The Super Bowl window is closing.

This isn't five years ago when a refreshing breeze blew through that window letting an unfamiliar scent enter every fan's living room en route to a Super Bowl victory and two Super Bowl appearances. That window is cracked, it isn't broken, but winter is coming and soon, it's time to really start figuring out how much longer this squad can deal with make-shift repairs versus replacing the whole dang thing completely.

So, how can the fans process and diagnose some of the issues with this team and believe there's hope on the horizon?

1. Get healthy

Dec 21, 2014; Glendale, AZ, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas (29) against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Seahawks defeated the Cardinals 35-6. (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports)

First and foremost, I'll buy that injuries killed the Seahawks this year. Time might be the best cure. You can look at whatever stat you want, but it is very clear the defense could not survive without Earl Thomas. I think there's an argument to be made that with ET, this squad gets a bye, probably wins its second round matchup and is one game away from returning to the big game. Also, factor in Russell Wilson played hurt the entire season and Michael Bennett, Kam Chancellor, Thomas Rawls, C.J. Prosise, Tyler Lockett and Luke Willson all missed at least three games. I don't want to use it as an excuse, but this is the risk you take when you make your roster so top heavy with stars.

2. Fix the offensive line, seriously

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 14: Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks gets tackled for a safety against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on January 14, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (Photo: Gregory Shamus, 2017 Getty Images)

Second, and the most obvious one, the offensive line is garbage. This offensive line is so bad, it started tripping its own quarterback for his own safety...and than it resulted in actual safeties. I mean, this has to be addressed. I don't care how good Russell Wilson is, he can't be as productive running for his life every down. Seattle has the lowest amount of money committed to the O-Line and it shows as Pro Football Focus rated them the worst unit in 2016.

3. Fire Darrell Bevell?

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 27: Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell gets ready to tell Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) a play during the NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 27, 2016. (Photo: Icon Sportswire, ©Icon Sportswire (A Division of XML Team Solutions) All Rights Reserved contact: info@iconsportswire.com http://iconsportswire.com)

Finally, can the Seahawks at least consider firing offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell? Have you seen this team in the red zone? Seattle scores a touchdown less than 50 percent of the time in these scenarios. Also, the man still has no idea how to correctly utilize Jimmy Graham as the offense was clearly the most inconsistent unit all year long. The Seahawks averaged roughly 22 points per contest and had five games scoring less than 14 points. This upcoming draft will be huge as the team needs to invest in impactful offensive pieces to bring into the fold for next season.

In my opinion, I think the Seahawks have another Super Bowl appearance coming in the next 2-3 years, but I'm not buying that this is the beginning. We're well passed the middle heading towards a new chapter in the not so distant future. Love the optimism from Pete Carroll, Russell WIlson and the rest of the team, but we have to be realistic. The window is closing. There needs to be a sense of urgency, not patience.

