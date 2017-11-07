Seahawks wearing Action Green uniforms Thursday

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark reacts after a sack against Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff during the first quarter at CenturyLink Field. Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Wayrynen, Troy Wayrynen)

Get ready for Action Green, Seahawks fans.

The Seattle Seahawks will wear their all-green uniforms again when they play the Arizona Cardinals Thursday night. They even changed their Twitter profile picture to a green background.

It's part of the NFL's Thursday night Color Rush series in which teams wear bold colors from head to toe.

The Cardinals will wear all black with red letters and numbers.

Seattle previously wore the Action Green uniforms last December in a win over the Los Angeles Rams.

