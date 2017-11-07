Seahawks wearing Action Green uniforms Thursday

Get ready for Action Green, Seahawks fans.
The Seattle Seahawks will wear their all-green uniforms again when they play the Arizona Cardinals Thursday night. They even changed their Twitter profile picture to a green background.
#NewProfilePic #ActionGreen pic.twitter.com/ct4nXPd3Ol— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 7, 2017
🔜 #ActionGreen on #TNF pic.twitter.com/tBmoj6CnZA— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 7, 2017
It's part of the NFL's Thursday night Color Rush series in which teams wear bold colors from head to toe.
The Cardinals will wear all black with red letters and numbers.
#BirdsInBlack— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 7, 2017
More: https://t.co/LL9ouk58LC pic.twitter.com/b6yd9MT7sP
Seattle previously wore the Action Green uniforms last December in a win over the Los Angeles Rams.
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs