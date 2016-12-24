Seahawks' Tyler Lockett out for season with leg injury

Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett is carted off the field after injuring his leg against the Arizona Cardinals, Dec. 24, 2016, (Credit: Jil Hendershot / KING) (Photo: Jil Hendershot, mssyrae.smugmug.com)

Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett suffered a broken leg late in the first half of the game against the Arizona Cardinals Saturday and is lost for the season.

Lockett caught a pass from Russell Wilson and was then tackled as he was tumbling into the end zone. It was first called a touchdown, but replay showed Lockett was down at the 1-yard line. The Seahawks failed to score on four subsequent downs.



Lockett stayed on the field for several minutes and was placed in an air cast and carted off the field.

Head coach Pete Carroll confirmed after the game Lockett will need surgery and is out for the season.

