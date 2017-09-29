Seahawks to retire Kenny Easley's No. 45 in game against Colts

Aug 5, 2017; Canton, OH, USA; Seattle Seahawks former safety Kenny Easley with his bust during the Professional Football HOF enshrinement ceremonies at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Charles LeClaire, Charles LeClaire)

The Seattle Seahawks will retire strong safety Kenny Easley’s jersey No. 45 during Sunday’s Week 4 match up against the Indianapolis Colts.

According to the team’s official public relations account, Easley’s number will be retired as apart of a halftime ceremony honoring the Seahawks legend.

The @Seahawks will retire Hall of Famer Kenny Easley's no. 45 this Sunday at halftime. Congrats @Easleyforce5! https://t.co/IpkJiNz6Se — Seattle Seahawks (@seahawksPR) September 26, 2017

“The Enforcer” spent his entire career in Seattle from 1981-1987 before kidney disease cut his football career short. Easley was NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1984, a four-time All-Pro selection, and was named to the Pro Bowl five times in his eight short seasons.

Easley was inducted into the Seahawks Ring of Honor in 2002 and was recently enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August after 30 years of retirement.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Easley says, "for all of this to happen 30 years after the fact is really special because if somebody is still thinking about you after 30 years, that doesn’t happen often. It's terrific that it is happening now."

Easley’s No. 45 will be joining Walter Jones (No. 71), Steve Largent (No. 80), Cortez Kennedy (96) and fans (12) as the Seahawks fifth-retired number.

