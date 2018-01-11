Seahawks to play road game in London against Raiders

A general view during the NFL International Series match between Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on October 2, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images) (Photo: Ben Hoskins, 2016 Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks will play a road game against the Oakland Raiders in London on October 14, 2018, the NFL UK announced Thursday.

The NFL’s International Series consists of games played both in London and Mexico City. This year will feature three games in the UK at three separate stadiums: Wembley, Twickenham and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Seahawks vs. Raiders matchup will be the NFL’s debut game played at the new Tottenham Hotspur venue. Oct. 14 will mark the Seahawks’ first appearance in a London game.

The other two scheduled contests consist of the Eagles at Jaguars and the Titans at. Chargers.

The Seahawks are one of six teams that have yet to play across the pond, and NFL UK's managing director has expressed a desire to get those teams over there, according to The News Tribune.

Teams don't like giving up home games, but the ones that are most vulnerable are the ones that have trouble selling tickets. The Seahawks don't have that issue. They've sold out 130 straight games and have a waiting list a mile long for people who want season tickets.

The Raiders are only going to be in Oakland a couple more years before moving to Las Vegas. According to the Tribune, NFL rules state teams in temporary home stadiums are required to play international games.

