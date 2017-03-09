Steven Hauschka expected to sign with Bills

SEATTLE -- It appears kicker Steven Hauschka will not be in a Seahawks uniform in 2017.
Hauschka is expected to sign with the Buffalo Bills as free agency begins Thursday afternoon, according to multiple reports. It would end his six-year run in Seattle.
The Seahawks are already prepared for the departure. They signed former Vikings kicker Blair Walsh in February.
Hauschka came to the Seahawks in 2011 and became a fan favorite with the nickname "Hausch Money." He's currently third in NFL history with an 87.2% field goal accuracy.
He connected on 89% of his field goals with the Seahawks. At one point, he went on a streak of 28 consecutive field goals made over a span of 11 games between 2014 and 2015.
But like many other kickers, he struggled on extra points in 2016 -- the year after the NFL moved the spot back to make the one-point conversion more challenging. Hauschka tied for the NFL lead with six missed extra points and added another in the playoffs.
