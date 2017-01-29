Seahawks shine in Pro Bowl despite loss

Jan 29, 2017; Orlando, FL, USA; NFC defense event Michael Bennett of the Seattle Seahawks (72) sacks AFC quarterback Andy Dalton of the Cincinnati Bengals (14) during the second quarter at Citrus Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kim Klement, Kim Klement)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Andy Reid had a good time leading the AFC to a 20-13 victory over the NFC in a competitive Pro Bowl.

Alex Smith and Andy Dalton threw touchdown passes, and Reid reached into his bag of trick plays to entertain an announced crowd of 60,834 as the annual All-Star event made its debut in Orlando on Sunday night.

Smith threw a 26-yard scoring pass to Delanie Walker, Dalton tossed a 23-yarderTravis Kelce and Justin Tucker kicked a pair of field goals for AFC, which build a 20-7 lead before holding on for the victory.

Drew Brees threw a 47-yard TD pass to Doug Baldwin for the NFC. Matt Parter booted a pair of fourth-quarter field goals to keep the outcome in suspense until Lorenzo Alexander's interception stopped a NFC drive led by Kurt Cousins-deep in AFC territory with just over a minute remaining.

Seahawks Statistics

- Michael Bennett: 4 TKLs, 2 sacks and one fumble recovery

- Bobby Wagner: 4 TKLs and one forced fumble

- Cliff Avril: 2 TKLs, 2 TFLs and 1 sack

- Doug Baldwin: 3 Receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown

- Richard Sherman: 1 INT

- Jimmy Graham: 5 Receptions for 29 yards

- K.J. Wright: 4 TKLs

