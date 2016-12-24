KREM
Seahawks safety Earl Thomas says he's not retiring

Travis Pittman, KING 7:39 PM. PST December 24, 2016

SEATTLE -- Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas confirmed Saturday he will not retire and will come back next season.

Thomas tweeted the news Saturday night, hours after the Seahawks lost to the Cardinals 34-31.


It was a tweet three weeks ago that had Seahawks fans concerned Thomas might hang up his cleats. He suffered a broken leg in a win over the Carolina Panthers, which ended his season. By halftime of that game, he was tweeting he would consider retirement.

