Seahawks safety Earl Thomas hints at holdout

Jan 25, 2018; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas (29) during NFC practice for the 2018 Pro Bowl at ESPN Wide World of Sports. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee)

Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas says he's willing to hold out next season to get a contract extension, ESPN reports. But he is confident a deal will be reached.

"As far as my future in Seattle, I think if they want me, you know, money talks. We'll get something accomplished," Thomas reportedly said after practice at the Pro Bowl in Orlando. He added that he wants to finish his career in Seattle, but that he has not heard about any conversations with the Seahawks from his agent.

Thomas is entering the final year of a contract extension, which he signed in 2014, in which he is due to make up to $10.4 million. He will be 29 at the start of the 2018 season.

The Seahawks are at a crossroads this offseason and it's widely speculated among media who follow the team that many of their big-name stars will not be with Seattle next year. Thomas is one of the names bandied about, but the consensus is he's the safest bet to stay.

Other players who could be on the outs are defensive end Cliff Avril and safety Kam Chancellor, both of whom suffered injuries this past season that could be career-ending; cornerback Richard Sherman, who is entering the final year of his contract and coming off a torn Achilles, but was the subject of trade talks last offseason; defensive end Michael Bennett, who may be a salary cap casualty; and free agent tight end Jimmy Graham, who earned $10 million last season but is unlikely to be paid that much again to stay in Seattle.

An extension for Thomas would be his second with Seattle. He signed a four-year, $40 million extension before the 2014 season.

Chancellor held out in 2015 in an attempt for a new contract. He missed the entire 2015 preseason and two regular-season games before deciding to return.

© 2018 KING-TV