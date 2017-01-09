Seahawks RB C.J. Prosise to practice Tuesday

C.J. Prosise of the Seattle Seahawks carries the ball during the third quarter of a game against the New England Patriots during a game at Gillette Stadium on November 13, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images) (Photo: Adam Glanzman, 2016 Getty Images)

SEATTLE -- Seahawks running back C.J. Prosise will practice Tuesday ahead of Saturday's divisional playoff matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

Head coach Pete Carroll made the announcement Monday on 710 ESPN Seattle. However, there's no guarantee Prosise will play Saturday.

Prosise has missed the last seven games after fracturing his scapula. He provided a spark in a win over the Patriots on Nov. 13, gaining 153 total yards on 24 touches. He scored on a 72-yard run the next week against the Eagles.

Fullback Marcel Reese injured his foot in last Saturday's win over Detroit and his status for the Falcons game is uncertain.

Defensive tackle Tony McDaniel's status is also unknown. He missed the Detroit game with a concussion.



