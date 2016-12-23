Here's how Seahawks clinch No. 2 seed this weekend

Dec 15, 2016; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson (82) celebrates with tight end Jimmy Graham (88) after scoring a touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Rams at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee)

Seattle Seahawks fans could get a special Christmas gift this weekend. The Seahawks can clinch the No. 2 seed in the NFC. That means a week off to rest and at least one home playoff game.

But it would have to be a belated present because they won't know until at least Monday.

First, Seattle has to beat the Arizona Cardinals Saturday afternoon. It would mean Seattle could finish no worse than 10-5-1.

Second, the NFC South-leading Atlanta Falcons have to lose to the Carolina Panthers. That means the Falcons could finish no better than 10-6.

Here's where the belated part comes in.

Third, the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions have to lose to the Dallas Cowboys Monday night. That would mean the Lions could finish no better than 10-6.

But here's the bad news for Seattle. The Cowboys clinched home-field advantage throughout the playoffs Thursday night when the New York Giants lost to the Philadelphia Eagles. That means Dallas will have nothing to play for. They may take it easy to avoid injuries, or to avoid giving away too much of their game plan against the Lions -- a team they could end up facing in the playoffs. They may also allow former starting quarterback Tony Romo to get some regular season snaps for the first time in over a year. He was injured in a preseason game at Seattle and had to relinquish the starting job to rookie Dak Prescott, who has played beyond expectations.

There are still possibilities for the Green Bay Packers to win the North and Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win the South. But they can't do it with better than a 10-6 record, putting them behind a 10-win, 5-loss Seattle team.

That tie that annoyed so many Seahawks fans in October truly would turn out to be better than a loss.

Even if Seattle wins and doesn't clinch No. 2 this weekend, they can wrap it up next weekend with a win at 1-13 San Francisco.

