Seahawks London tickets go on sale in April

General overall view of NFL Wilson official Duke football with the London Eye and London County Hall and the River Thames as a backdrop. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee)

Tickets for the Seattle Seahawks vs. Oakland Raiders game in the UK will go on sale in April, the NFL announced Thursday.

The Seahawks are headed to London in 2018 and will face the Raiders on Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. BST (9 a.m. PT) as a part of the three-game International Series in the UK.

The three UK games and their locations were announced last week, and the Seahawks will be making their first trip to London. Seattle and Oakland will square off Week 6 at the brand new Tottenham Hotspur stadium to kick off the series.

Stadium seating is still being finalized, so tickets for the Seahawks-Raiders game will not go on sale until around the time of the NFL draft.

The Seahawks will be away team for the matchup and will not give up a home game for the 2018 season. Seattle was one of six teams to have never played in the UK.

The London games will also feature the Eagles vs. Jaguars and Titans vs. Chargers at Wembley Stadium. Like the Seahawks, both the Eagles and Titans will be making their first appearances in the UK.

While Seattle’s opponents have already been set, the NFL isn’t expected to release the remainder of the 2018 schedule until April.

