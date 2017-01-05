Seahawks fans can help Cliff Avril win $25,000 for his foundation

For every sack he records this season, Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril building a home in Haiti, where his parents were born. Avril traveled there last year to help rebuild an elementary school.

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril is in the middle of a hashtag challenge and he's asking for the 12s to help out.

From now through Sunday, for every person who uses the hashtag #AvrilWPMOYChallenge, Avril will get a vote. If he gets the most votes, he will win $25,000 for his foundation.

Avril is the Seahawks' nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. Every team gets to nominate one player.

For his outstanding work on and off the field, @CliffAvril is nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year 🏆 #AvrilWPMOYChallenge pic.twitter.com/sLkjqLRfEC — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 3, 2017

Avril is having a huge year on the field as he was selected to his first Pro Bowl. But he also is making a tremendous difference in communities across Western Washington and around the world.

For every sack he records this season, he’s building a home in Haiti, where his parents were born. Avril traveled there last year to help rebuild an elementary school. Aside from his work in Haiti Avril has been very active in Washington and his home state of Florida, participating in more than two dozen community events this year alone.

The winner of the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award will be announced the night before the Super Bowl. The winner will receive a total of $1 million donated in his name, with $500,000 going to a charity that the winner selects and the other $500,000 will be distributed to a good cause across all 32 NFL markets.

San Francisco 49ers receiver Torrey Smith was leading the hashtag challenge as of Thursday morning.

Copyright 2016 KING