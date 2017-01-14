Highlights: Seahawks at Falcons

Jan 14, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter in the NFC Divisional playoff at Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brett Davis, Brett Davis)

Russell Wilson ran and slid or a first down on the opening drive.

Wilson capped off the 14-play, 89-yard opening drive with a touchdown to Jimmy Graham.

The Falcons came right back on their first drive. It ended with this touchdown pass to Julio Jones (which FOX NFL rules expert Mike Pereira said should have been called for offensive pass interference).

The Seahawks started the next drive with an impressive kickoff return by Devin Hester.

And the drive kept going with this huge catch by Paul Richardson. It was initially believed he wasn't touched, but replay showed he was down at the 19. The drive ended in a field goal to make it 10-7 Seahawks.

Then disaster struck. First, a 79-yard punt return by Devin Hester was negated on a penalty by Kevin Pierre-Louis. It was one of three Hester returns that were wiped out by penalties.



Then Russell Wilson tripped on his own teammate and tumbled into the end zone for a safety to make it 10-9 Seahawks.

Russ is tripped by his own lineman into the end zone.



2 POINTS! #SEAvsATL #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/y882OXGwzO — NFL (@NFL) January 14, 2017

The Falcons followed it up with a field goal to take a 12-10 lead. Then after the Seahawks were forced to punt again, the Falcons went 99 yards in 9 plays to make it 19-10 at the half.

On the opening drive of the second half, the Falcons continued their offensive onslaught. After DeShawn Shead was carted to the locker room with a knee injury, the Falcons took advantage on the way to a score to make it 26-10.



After a Falcons penalty on a punt gave the Seahawks a second chance on their ensuing drive. Russell Wilson hit Paul Richardson on a deep pass down the right sideline. The drive ended in a field goal to make it 26-13.



But the depleted Seahawks defense just couldn't slow down the Falcons enough to keep them from answering. This huge gain by Devonta Freeman led to a field goal to make it 29-13 at the start of the 4th quarter.

And then, here was the dagger. The Seahawks drove into Falcons territory and Russell Wilson floated a desperation pass under pressure, which was intercepted.

The Falcons turned it into seven.

Hold on. After a long Devin Hester kick return that didn't get called back for a penalty, Russell Wilson finished a one-play drive to Doug Baldwin to make it 36-20.

But after the Seahawks were able to get it back, the Falcons got this juggling interception to salt the game away. 36-20 was your final.



