Seahawks could play London game in 2018

A general view during the NFL International Series match between Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on October 2, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images) (Photo: Ben Hoskins, 2016 Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks may finally play a regular season game in London in 2018, but chances are likely they won't have to give up a home game to do it. At least that's the speculation leading up to Thursday morning's announcement of which teams will be flying to Jolly Old England.

The Seahawks are one of six teams that have yet to play across the pond, and NFL UK's managing director has expressed a desire to get those teams over there, according to The News Tribune.

Teams don't like giving up home games, but the ones that are most vulnerable are the ones that have trouble selling tickets. The Seahawks don't have that issue. They've sold out 130 straight games and have a waiting list a mile long for people who want season tickets.

Looking at Seattle's road schedule, it appears the most likely opponent they would face in London is the Oakland Raiders. The Silver and Black is only going to be in Oakland a couple more years before moving to Las Vegas. According to the Tribune, NFL rules state teams in temporary home stadiums are required to play international games.

Another possibility would be road matchup with the L.A. Rams. The Rams are playing temporarily in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum until their new stadium is built. But that is also a division matchup with a team that just won the NFC West, so the league may want to keep that one stateside.

© 2018 KING-TV