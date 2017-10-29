Seahawks not trading Jimmy Graham, GM Schneider says

Jimmy Graham TD catch Al Bello Getty Images Sport (Photo: Custom)

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider says there are no plans to trade tight end Jimmy Graham, shutting down a Sunday morning report from NFL.com.

Schneider told a pregame show on 710 ESPN Seattle Sunday, "Jimmy's not being traded," according to ESPN's Brady Henderson.

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that the Seahawks were looking at trading Graham in a salary cap move and have been in talks about acquiring Houston Texans left tackle Duane Brown. The Texans play the Seahawks Sunday.

#Seahawks have had talks involving #Texans LT Duane Brown, who is in SEA today. Could Jimmy Graham fly home with the #Texans? Unlikely but… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2017

Brown held out the first seven weeks of the season. He reported to the Texans this week.

The Seahawks would save $10 million against the cap if they trade Graham. Seattle has $1.76 million in cap space this season, according to OverTheCap.com. Graham is in the final year of his contract.

Graham has 24 catches on 41 targets for 230 yards and two touchdowns this season. He's averaging a career-low 9.6 yards per catch this season.

