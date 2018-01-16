Seahawks announce hiring Schottenheimer, Norton, Solari

Brian Schottenheimer. Credit: Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports

RENTON, Wash. - The Seattle Seahawks have hired Brian Schottenheimer as their offensive coordinator and are bringing back Ken Norton Jr. to oversee the defense.



Schottenheimer takes over for Darrell Bevell, who was fired after seven seasons in charge of Seattle's offense.



Schottenheimer was an offensive coordinator from 2006-2014 with the New York Jets and the St. Louis Rams. He spent the 2015 season as the offensive coordinator at Georgia before returning to the NFL the past two seasons as the quarterbacks coach with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Seahawks also hired Mike Solari as offensive line coach after firing Tom Cable last week.

Norton was the defensive coordinator in Oakland before getting fired after 10 games last season. Norton replaces Kris Richard, who has been relieved of his duties as Seattle's defensive coordinator after three seasons. He was selected ahead of Norton for the job in 2015.

The Seahawks also let go of linebackers coach Michael Barrow.

© 2018 KING-TV