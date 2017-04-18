Reports: Sherman skipping Seahawks voluntary offseason program

Seahawks' Richard Sherman (Photo: KING) (Photo: KING)

Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman will not participate in the team's voluntary offseason program, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. It comes amid continued speculation the perennial Pro Bowl defender could be traded.

Sherman reportedly plans to show up for the team's Organized Team Activities (OTAs) in May. But that will be after next week's NFL Draft. If Sherman is to be traded, it would most likely happen before the draft.

The potential Sherman trade has been one of the top stories of the NFL the last few weeks ever since team brass said they had been fielding calls from other teams. At least one report indicated it may have been Sherman who initiated the talk of a trade.

