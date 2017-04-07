Report: Sherman initiated trade request, Seahawks obliged

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman during the second quarter of the 2017 NFL Pro Bowl at Citrus Bowl. Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kim Klement, Kim Klement)

Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman initiated trade talks, and the team was obliging him, according to a report Friday from ESPN.

"It has been my understanding all along that Richard Sherman was the one who initiated this," read a quote by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter that was subsequently tweeted by ESPN Seahawks reporter Sheil Kapadia. "He was the one that wanted to be traded initially. The Seahawks were obliging him and his request."

There has been plenty of buzz around the story of Sherman possibly being traded. It started with both general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll saying the team had been receiving calls, inquiring about a trade. Then a report came out Thursday from ESPN, citing an NFL source, saying the Seahawks were also initiating some calls.

It all comes after a tumultuous 2016 season for Sherman in Seattle. Sherman lashed out, apparently at defensive coordinator Kris Richard, after the defense gave up a big play during an October game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Then against the Los Angeles Rams in December, Sherman got upset at coaches after a failed Seahawks pass attempt from the 1-yard line. It harkened back to the Super Bowl XLIX loss in which Russell Wilson was intercepted at the 1-yard line, ending the game.

Sherman also got into a verbal altercation with 710 ESPN Seattle host Jim Moore lsat December during a press conference that was attended by dozens of media members. Sherman was heard, and recorded, telling Moore "I'll ruin your career" and threatened to have Moore's credentials revoked. After that, Sherman no longer took part in his weekly press conference. He would later dispute reporting of the exchange, saying "Who was there? Did anybody see it? Who was there? Who said it?"

It was revealed after the 2016 season that Sherman played the second half of the year with an MCL injury in his knee, but it was never listed on the weekly injury report.

Sherman has two years left on his contract. His cap hit will be $13.6 million in 2017 and $13.2 million in 2018. But according to OverTheCap.com, the Seahawks could save $9.2 million against the cap this season and $11 million next season if he is traded.

