Report: Seahawks offer Brian Schottenheimer offensive coordinator position

The Seattle Seahawks are working on a deal to secure their new offensive coordinator, former Indianapolis Colts quarterbacks coach, Brian Schottenheimer.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first tweeted the news Saturday morning.

Seahawks now expected to hire former Colts' QB coach Brian Schottenheimer as their offensive coordinator, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 13, 2018

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network added the Seahawks had reached out to Schottenheimer before “other teams got involved.”

#Seahawks coach Pete Carroll called Brian Schottenheimer and offered him the vacant OC job. They are working on the deal, but it’s expected to get done, as @AdamSchefter said. This was their top choice, offering now before other teams got involved. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 13, 2018

Schottenheimer began his coaching career at the age of 24 as an assistant with the Rams, where he returned from 2012-2014 to serve as the offensive coordinator. Throughout his 20-year career in the NFL, Schottenheimer has also spent time with the Chiefs, Redskins, Chargers and Jets. He spent the last two seasons as the quarterbacks coach in Indianapolis.

Brian Schottenheimer: coached Brees (good: 9th in TDs 02-05); coached Pennington (good: 10th in QBR 06-08); coached Sanchez (bad); coached Bradford with 2X ACL (bad: had backups in lineup); coached Luck (good: 7th QBR '16); coached Brissett (bad). QBs do matter for all coaches. — Mike Sando, ESPN.com (@SandoESPN) January 13, 2018

The Seahawks relieved former offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell of his duties on Wednesday, also parting ways with offensive line coach Tom Cable. Both had spent seven seasons in Seattle.

According to reports Saturday morning, Cable will be reunited with the Raiders as their new offensive line coach.

Schottenheimer hails from a football family – his father Marty spent 21 seasons as a head coach in the NFL, his uncle Kurt a defensive coordinator and position coach.

The Seahawks have yet to confirm this report and the story is continuing to develop.

