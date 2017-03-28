Play made famous by Seahawks now banned by NFL

Kam Chancellor of the Seattle Seahawks blocks Graham Gano of the Carolina Panthers but gets called for roughing the kicker in the second quarter during an NFC Divisional Playoff game. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images) (Photo: Otto Greule Jr, 2015 Getty Images)

SEATTLE -- A spectacular defensive play made famous by Seahawks stars Kam Chancellor and Bobby Wagner is now banned by the NFL.

The league's owners voted Tuesday to prevent players from leaping over offensive linemen to block field goals and extra points, citing safety concerns.

More on the leaping ban on field goals and PATs: Leaping was the top priority on safety for @NFLPA and the NFL owners agreed. #synergy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 28, 2017

The move first got major attention when Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor did it twice in a 2014 playoff game against the Carolina Panthers.

Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner also did it last season, blocking a field goal in that epic 6-6 tie ball game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday Night Football.

Other teams have also copied the move with varying levels of success. The Denver Broncos won a tight game with the New Orleans Saints last season after blocking an extra point and returning it for a two-point conversion.

After review, the call of the field stands.



Leap the line.

Block the extra point.

Take the lead.

Wow. #DENvsNO https://t.co/yX5QdVQ2Bn — NFL (@NFL) November 13, 2016

On the NFL's own website, the Wagner block is posted with the title "Can't Miss Play." But it will be missing from games from now on.

