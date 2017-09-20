Bills vs. Seahawks game November 7, 2016. Photo: Jil Hendershot. (Photo: Jil Hendershot, Custom)

Two weeks into the NFL season, there are nine winless teams. Some of those head coaches are scratching their heads, others are quick to look to next week, and yet there are some pointing fingers.

Giants head coach Ben McAdoo is a prime example of "that guy." He blamed some of the Giants' loss to the Lions on his quarterback. A guy who's been an NFL head coach for a total of 18 games, publicly calling out two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning. He threw Eli under the bus in his post-game press conference, blaming "bad quarterback play" for the lack of offensive production.

In that sense, he is the polar opposite of Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll.

Against the 49ers, Russell Wilson threw high and wide on some of his passes and hung on to the ball too long at times, leading to sacks. Wilson's performance was prime fodder for social media, but not for the head coach.

Pete's not about to throw his quarterback under the bus. He knows what he has in Wilson. He takes the bitter with the sweet. The bitter? Wilson never wants to give up on a play. He'll hold the football until he absolutely has to get rid of it, and sometimes it's too late. Yet, Pete knows without that mindset, some of the Seahawks' narrow wins would be narrow losses. It could have gone that way against the 49ers.

With his ever-evolving offensive line, Sundays can be like backyard football for Wilson, just scramble until someone gets open.

Yet, all Pete would say about the o-line this week is "the competition is on." He calls them out as a group, not individually. And as much as that group hates being in the crosshairs of criticism on Sundays, it's up to those players to get the target off their backs.

One touchdown in eight quarters is certainly not all the fault of the offensive line.

There have been plenty of reasons to pile on several other players for their mistakes.

Receiver Tanner McEvoy dropped two passes against the 49ers, one for a touchdown.

CJ Prosise dropped one for a touchdown.

In week one against Green Bay, Jimmy Graham dropped a couple of balls and finished with 3 catches for just 8 yards. He also continues to struggle with his blocking. You could see the frustration on Pete's face when he addressed the media after that game, but he stayed true to form saying only, "Jimmy had a hard game." That's as close as you'll ever hear Pete criticize a player in front of the cameras.

In fact, the most notable thing Pete did Sunday didn't come at the postgame podium. It came before kickoff when he decided not to play a healthy Eddie Lacy. He sat his $4 million running back in favor of a rookie who's making 480 grand.

That's the beauty of how Pete and John Schneider operate. If they make a mistake, like miss on a draft pick or a free agent signee, they're not afraid to cut him, eat the financial hit, and look ahead.

That's not to say they missed on Lacy; it's just to say nobody's job is safe.

Except for Pete's.

