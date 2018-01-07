Packers hire new general manager, John Schneider safe in Seattle

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider talks on the sidelines during pregame warmups against the Washington Redskins at CenturyLink Field. (Photo: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

Seahawks fans can rest easy now knowing general manager John Schneider will be staying in Seattle. According to multiple reports, the Green Bay Packers have hired Brian Gutekunst as their new general manager and will be inking him to a five-year deal.

Packers are hiring Brian Gutekunst as their GM, as @McClain_on_NFL said. A 5-year deal for Gutekunst. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 7, 2018

After 13 years, Green Bays’ general manager Ted Thompson stepped down from the position on Tuesday and reports immediately began to surface regarding the Packers’ interest in Schneider. Thompson will remain with the Packers organization as Senior Advisor of Football Operations.

Saturday morning NFL’s Ian Rapoport tweeted Green Bay had requested an interview with Schneider but was denied.

The #Packers are swinging big on their GM search. Green Bay submitted paperwork for permission to interview #Seahawks Super Bowl-winning GM John Schneider, I’m told. The request for the Green Bay native was denied. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2018

Schneider, a Wisconsin native, began his NFL career with the Packers as a scout in 1993. After bouncing around the league (including a brief stint in Seattle), he returned to Green Bay in 2002 where he remained until he was named Seattle’s general manager in 2010.

Schneider signed a five-year contract extension with the Seahawks in 2016 that provided no “out clause” to Green Bay should a position become available. Schneider is locked up in Seattle through 2021.

Gutekunst will be entering his 20th season with the Packers. Green Bay has yet to confirm the promotion.

