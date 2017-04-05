Marshawn Lynch tells Raiders he wants to come out of retirement: Report

RB Marshawn Lynch scored 65 TDs in six years with the Seahawks. (Photo: Joe Nicholson, USA TODAY Sports)

Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch wants to come out of retirement and play again, according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport. It comes after Lynch reportedly met with his hometown Oakland Raiders and head coach Jack Del Rio.

However, it could take some time for details to be worked out as Lynch's rights are still held by the Seahawks. He retired with two years left on his contract. The Seahawks would have to trade or release him.

Retired RB Marshawn Lynch did, in fact, tell #Raiders he intends to un-retire and play again, I'm told. It's a long process, tho #BeastMode. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 5, 2017

On Marshawn Lynch: My understanding is that meeting with Jack Del Rio is the final hurdle. If the #Raiders coach signs off, dominoes fall. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 5, 2017

Rapoport reports the Seahawks cleared Lynch to visit the Raiders for what was described as a "fact-finding" mission.

Lynch would be 31 when the 2017 season starts.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said last week he spoke to Lynch recently and said the running back is "somewhat entertaining" the idea of returning to football. But Carroll said he couldn't say how strong Lynch's interest is.

Lynch's agent echoed that sentiment.

"He's the kind of guy that can shift by the hour," said Doug Hendrickson, according to NFL.com.

© 2017 KING-TV