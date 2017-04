Lynch begins reinstatement; could end up on another team with Sherman: Report

Former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshwn Lynch visits with cornerback Richard Sherman during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at CenturyLink Field. Seattle defeated Carolina, 40-7. Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joe Nicholson, Joe Nicholson)

Retired Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch has started the reinstatement process in hopes of joining his hometown Oakland Raiders, ESPN's Ed Werder reported Thursday, citing a source. A separate report indicates Lynch is likely to be traded to the Raiders.

Werder's tweet announcing Lynch's reinstatement effort was paired with this added note -- that he could go to another team with cornerback Richard Sherman if Sherman is traded by the Seahawks.

Source: Marshawn Lynch has begun NFL reinstatement process, hoping to play for #Raiders or could team with Richard Sherman if CB traded. — Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) April 13, 2017

When asked to clarify, Werder pointed out that there are some teams that need both a running back and cornerback. Lynch, who retired after the 2014 season, is still under contract with the Seahawks. The team can choose to keep him, release him, or trade him.

Werder points out that the Raiders, Patriots and Packers are among the teams that need help at both positions.

Patriots, Raiders, Packers are among the teams that need both. Whether anyone trades for Richard Sherman remains to be seen https://t.co/22Gvr569jR — Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) April 13, 2017

That is not correct at all. Among reasons Lynch has been waiting was to see whether Sherman traded and whether that team needed RB https://t.co/EcNqdxtdmY — Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) April 13, 2017

While Werder did not specifically say the two could be traded together as a package, pairing the two could bring about a better deal for the Seahawks. The team likely wants at least a first-round draft pick this year for Sherman. They'd probably get no more than a low-round pick for just Lynch, who is no longer in the team's plans.

A separate report by NFL.com's Ian Rapaport says the Seahawks and Raiders are expected to work out a trade for Lynch which is contingent on the running back reworking his contract.

Sources: The #Seahawks & #Raiders are expected to work out a trade for Marshawn Lynch to Oakland. It’s contingent on a reworked contract 1st — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 13, 2017

Back to Sherman, the talk about a possible trade has been the biggest story in the NFL the last two weeks. It started with Seahawks general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll confirming the team has received calls from other teams interested in acquiring Sherman. Then there was an ESPN report, citing an NFL source, that the Seahawks had initiated some trade talks. Then ESPN's Adam Schefter said this week that it was Sherman who initiated the idea of being traded and that the Seahawks were obliging him.

Sherman has two years left on his contract. His cap hit will be $13.6 million in 2017 and $13.2 million in 2018. According to OverTheCap.com, the Seahawks could save $9.2 million against the cap this season and $11 million next season if he is traded.

