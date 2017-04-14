Marshawn Lynch reaches deal with Raiders: Report

Marshawn Lynch #24 of the Seattle Seahawks rushes against the St. Louis Rams in the first half at the Edward Jones Dome on September 13, 2015 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images) (Photo: Dilip Vishwanat, 2015 Getty Images)

Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch has reached a deal to play for his hometown Oakland Raiders, according to Michael Silver of NFL.com. All that needs to happen now is the Seahawks have to work out a trade with the Raiders.

Lynch retired after the 2015 season, and his rights are still held by the Seahawks. Seattle will likely get a low-round draft choice for Lynch, who will be 31 years old when the 2017 season begins.

Lynch is 888 yards from reaching 10,000 for his career, and that may be enough to get him a ticket to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, given that NFL offenses are now geared more toward the pass than the run.

© 2017 KING-TV