Kam Chancellor's tweets have Seahawks fans optimistic for his return

Seattle Seahawks strong safety Kam Chancellor took to Twitter Thursday evening, hosting his 21 Questions for fans. Many of his answers had his Twitter followers interpreting his tweets to mean a possible return to football next season.

21Questions has started. Ask me anything and i will get back to as many as possible. Ill share a piece of my brain with you guys and come out of my introverted shell. — The Enforcer (@Kam_Chancellor) January 11, 2018

Chancellor was placed on the injured reserve Dec. 16 after sustaining a hard hit in the Thursday Night game against Arizona that left him with a neck injury and decisions to be made about his career going forward.

During his final press conference of the season, coach Pete Carroll was hesitant to speculate on Chancellor – or defensive end Cliff Avril, also battling a neck injury – leaving any choices to be made to the players and medical staff.

“Honestly, I really can’t,” Carroll said. “I shouldn’t say any more than that. We don’t know yet. I don’t know. I don’t know what to tell you though there. Both those guys are marvelous people and competitors and all that and we’d love to see them through the rest of their career. I don’t know what’s going to happen there.”

But some of Chancellor’s tweets Thursday night had fans interpreting his answers as a positive sign he’d be back in a Seahawks uniform.

Thursday morning the NFL announced the Seahawks would be playing the Raiders in London Week 6 as a participant in the league’s 2018 International Series. Chancellor indicated he would be making the trip.

The travel will suck. But im grateful for the experience https://t.co/RCvg5l1drU — The Enforcer (@Kam_Chancellor) January 12, 2018

Chancellor was also asked to recall his hardest hit on an NFL player. The strong safety replied with “no one yet,” leaving fans to wonder if the best is yet to come.

Chancellor, just shy of 30, has some tough questions to answer of his own, but unless he is medically cleared to play football, he just might be in London cheering the Seahawks on from the sidelines.

