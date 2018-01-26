Kam Chancellor's cryptic Instagram post fuels retirement speculation

Nov 9, 2017; Glendale, AZ, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor (31) looks on prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

A cryptic Instagram post by Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor has launched more speculation into whether he will retire.

The picture shows Chancellor with a pack slung over his shoulder, walking away from a Seahawks logo. The post did not include a caption.

Chancellor suffered a season-ending neck injury in the Nov. 9 game against the Arizona Cardinals. There have been numerous reports the injury is career-threatening. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll acknowledged the tough road ahead for Chancellor and injured teammate Cliff Avril on January 2, saying, "Cliff and Kam are going to have a hard time playing football again."

Chancellor, 29, signed a three-year contract extension with the Seahawks last August.

If this is Chancellor's way of saying good-bye, he would not be the first Seahawk to announce it in such a mysterious fashion. As Super Bowl 50 was being played, former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch posted a photo on Twitter of his cleats hanging on a wire. People correctly speculated that this was him "hanging them up." However, Lynch would return after a one-year retirement to play for his hometown Oakland Raiders in 2017.



