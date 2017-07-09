Original Legion of Boom reunite for Kam Chancellor's wedding

Seahawks safety and big hitter Kam Chancellor is turned into a softy for love today. Chancellor reportedly got married to his long-time girlfriend in Los Angeles on Saturday.
The founding member of the Legion of Boom reunited the original L.O.B. for the ceremony.
Congratulations @Kam_Chancellor !!!! So very happy for you! Very cool to see all the LOB!! #Blessings pic.twitter.com/c1utuf1voF— That Seahawk Gal (@Teresa4ever12) July 8, 2017
Chancellor married model and actress Tiffany Luce.
The Pro Bowl safety popped the question after the Buffalo Bills game in November.
