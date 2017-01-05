Jan. 6, 2017 is officially 'Seahawks Blue Friday'

Seahawks at 49ers (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE, Wash. --- Friday is officially a holiday in honor of the Seattle Seahawks. Gov. Jay Inslee proclaimed Jan. 6, 2017 to be “Seahawks Blue Friday” as the NFL team prepares for its Wild Card playoff against the Detroit Lions.

Inslee will raise the 12 flag at 10:30 a.m. in Olympia with the help of former Seahawks cornerback Marcus Trufant.

Seahawks take on the Lions on Saturday night at 5:15 p.m. on NBC. If Seattle wins, they will advance to take on the Atlanta Falcons in the divisional round. The Seahawks narrowly beat the Falcons in Week 5 this season, 26-24.

I'm proclaiming tomorrow @Seahawks Blue Friday, and I'm inviting all you 12s to join me and the Hawks tomorrow at 10:30 to raise the 12 flag pic.twitter.com/Fids5saWCK — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) January 5, 2017

