How to raise a virtual 12 Flag on Blue Friday

General view of a Seattle Seahawks 12th Man flag. Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Andrew Weber, Andrew Weber)

SEATTLE -- Seahawks fans are being invited to raise a virtual 12 Flag on Blue Friday to celebrate the team's playoff run.

Fans are instructed to download or update the Seahawks mobile app for iOS and Android. The update includes a stadium recorded "Sea-Hawks" chant.

Open the app and tap "Virtual 12 Flag Raising" located in the "featured" section.

Next, get a 12 Flag, a 12 Flag rally card, or download a flag at Seahawks.com/Virtual12Flag

Put the flag on a flat surface and point the camera toward the number. When it shows up, turn up the phone volume and swipe down to raise the 12 Flag.

Take a picture or video and share it using the hashtags #Seahawks or #WeAre12. (We'd also love it you'd use #Twelfie).

Here's a demonstration of how it works.

