Here's the Seahawks' playoff position after the bye week

October 8, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham (88) moves the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez, Gary A. Vasquez)

The Seattle Seahawks headed into the bye week atop the NFC West, thanks to a tiebreaker. But did they stay there?

Here is what happened around the rest of the division Sunday.

The Arizona Cardinals may have reasserted themselves as the Seahawks' biggest threat in the division. They picked up veteran running back Adrian Peterson in a trade, and he immediately paid them back with his 134 yards and two touchdowns rushing in a 38-33 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Cardinals almost squandered a 31-0 lead.

The L.A. Rams got back into the win column with a 27-17 on the road over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The San Francisco 49ers became the first time in NFL history to lose five consecutive games by three points or fewer Sunday with a 26-24 loss to the Washington Redskins. The 49ers have lost their last five games by a combined 13 points.

Here are the updated NFC West standings.

Rams 4-2

Seahawks 3-2

Cardinals 3-3

49ers 0-6

LISTEN: 5th Quarter Podcast Sunday bye week edition with Warren Moon and Paul Silvi

Across the rest of the NFC, the biggest development was the loss of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, possibly for the rest of the season. Rodgers broke his collarbone when he fell onto his throwing shoulder. The Minnesota Vikings took advantage, winning 23-10.

Aaron Rodgers suffered a right shoulder injury on this play. He has been carted to the locker room. #GoPackGo #GBvsMIN pic.twitter.com/aSa864w0Fm — Chat Sports (@ChatSports) October 15, 2017

The wildest game of the day was in New Orleans, where the Saints and Detroit Lions combined for four defensive touchdowns in a 52-38 Saints win.

The defending NFC Champion Atlanta Falcons lost to the Miami Dolphins 20-17, squandering a 17-0 halftime lead.

The Chicago Bears picked up their second win of the season, getting a road win against the Baltimore Ravens, 27-24 in overtime.

The New York Giants -- the Seahawks' opponent next Sunday -- finally got in the win column with a shocking 23-10 win at the Denver Broncos

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Carolina Panthers 28-23 last Thursday.

Yes, there is more than half the season left the play, but if the season ended right now, the Seahawks would be out.

1. Eagles 5-1 (NFC East Leader; Home field advantage)

2. Vikings 4-2 (NFC North Leader; 1st Round bye)

3. Panthers 4-2 (NFC South Leader; Host Saints in Wild Card)

4. Rams 4-2 (NFC West Leader; Host Packers in Wild Card)

5. Packers 4-2 (1st Wild Card)

6. Saints 3-2 (2nd Wild Card)

7. Falcons 3-2

8. Redskins 3-2

9. Seahawks 3-2

10. Lions 3-3

11. Cardinals 3-3

12. Cowboys 2-3

13. Buccaneers 2-3

14. Bears 2-4

15. Giants 1-5

16. 49ers 0-6

