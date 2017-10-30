Here's the Seahawks' playoff position after that wild game vs. Houston

Tight end Jimmy Graham #88 of the Seattle Seahawks scores a touchdown with 21 seconds left in the game against the Houston Texans at CenturyLink Field on October 29, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images) (Photo: Jonathan Ferrey, 2017 Getty Images)

Have you caught your breath yet, Seahawks fans?

After a track meet of a game between the Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans, the Seahawks ended up with their fourth straight win -- a 41-38 victory.

The Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals had their byes this week after playing overseas last Sunday.

The San Francisco 49ers might as well have been off. They didn't show up, losing 33-10 to the Philadelphia Eagles to remain winless, which the Eagles continue to hold the best record in the league.

So with that, look who's back on top of the NFC West

Seahawks 5-2

Rams 5-2

Cardinals 3-4

49ers 0-8

But where do the Seahawks stack up with the rest of the league?

The surprising New Orleans Saints held their lead in the NFC South, winning a tough game with the Chicago Bears 20-12.

The Atlanta Falcons got back into the win column, beating the New York Jets 25-20.

The Carolina Panthers also got back on the winning side with a 17-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Dallas Cowboys pulled away late to beat the Washington Redskins 33-19.

Doesn't matter if they are in the U.S or the U.K. The Cleveland Browns just can't win. The Minnesota Vikings beat them 33-16 across the pond to stay atop the NFC North.

The Detroit Lions fell at home to the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-15.

The Green Bay Packers and New York Giants also had the week off.

If the playoffs started today:

Eagles 7-1 (NFC East leader; Home field advantage)

Vikings 6-2 (NFC North leader; 1st Round bye)

Saints 5-2 (NFC South leader)

Seahawks 5-2 (NFC West leader)

Rams 5-2 (Wild Card)

Panthers 5-3 (Wild Card)

Falcons 4-3

Packers 4-3

Cowboys 4-3

Lions 3-4

Redskins 3-4

Cardinals 3-4

Bears 3-5

Bucs 2-5

Giants 1-6

49ers 0-8

Nine weeks left to go in the season!

