Here's the Seahawks' playoff position after that wild game vs. Houston

Have you caught your breath yet, Seahawks fans?
After a track meet of a game between the Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans, the Seahawks ended up with their fourth straight win -- a 41-38 victory.
FINAL: @Seahawks pull off the comeback in a thriller! #SeaHawks #HOUvsSEA pic.twitter.com/SIk7Nct8kb— NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2017
The Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals had their byes this week after playing overseas last Sunday.
The San Francisco 49ers might as well have been off. They didn't show up, losing 33-10 to the Philadelphia Eagles to remain winless, which the Eagles continue to hold the best record in the league.
FINAL: The @Eagles are 7-1! #FlyEaglesFly #SFvsPHI pic.twitter.com/dY7b1NI4gl— NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2017
So with that, look who's back on top of the NFC West
Seahawks 5-2
Rams 5-2
Cardinals 3-4
49ers 0-8
But where do the Seahawks stack up with the rest of the league?
The surprising New Orleans Saints held their lead in the NFC South, winning a tough game with the Chicago Bears 20-12.
FINAL: The @Saints are 5-2! #GoSaints #CHIvsNO pic.twitter.com/MnaQNiqqsk— NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2017
The Atlanta Falcons got back into the win column, beating the New York Jets 25-20.
FINAL: @AtlantaFalcons win on the road! #InBrotherhood#ATLvsNYJ pic.twitter.com/anLXz1FtEF— NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2017
The Carolina Panthers also got back on the winning side with a 17-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
FINAL: @Panthers improve to 5-3! #KeepPounding #CARvsTB pic.twitter.com/RngytjOSm8— NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2017
The Dallas Cowboys pulled away late to beat the Washington Redskins 33-19.
FINAL: @dallascowboys get back-to-back wins! #DallasCowboys #DALvsWAS pic.twitter.com/7A2YjKPPfh— NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2017
Doesn't matter if they are in the U.S or the U.K. The Cleveland Browns just can't win. The Minnesota Vikings beat them 33-16 across the pond to stay atop the NFC North.
That soccer slide in Twickenham stadium! ⚽️🇬🇧— NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2017
Well played, @athielen19. #SKOL #MINvsCLE pic.twitter.com/FRZBfHpdBM
The Detroit Lions fell at home to the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-15.
FINAL: The @steelers WIN in Detroit! #HereWeGo #SNF #PITvsDET pic.twitter.com/3yEgti60g0— NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2017
The Green Bay Packers and New York Giants also had the week off.
If the playoffs started today:
Eagles 7-1 (NFC East leader; Home field advantage)
Vikings 6-2 (NFC North leader; 1st Round bye)
Saints 5-2 (NFC South leader)
Seahawks 5-2 (NFC West leader)
Rams 5-2 (Wild Card)
Panthers 5-3 (Wild Card)
Falcons 4-3
Packers 4-3
Cowboys 4-3
Lions 3-4
Redskins 3-4
Cardinals 3-4
Bears 3-5
Bucs 2-5
Giants 1-6
49ers 0-8
Nine weeks left to go in the season!
