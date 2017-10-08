Here's the Seahawks' playoff position after Sunday's win over the Rams

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Justin Coleman reacts with strong safety Kam Chancellor after Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp missses catching a touchdown pass in the final minute. Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez, Gary A. Vasquez)

The Seattle Seahawks head into their bye week with momentum as they hold the lead in the NFC West thanks to their 16-10 win over the L.A. Rams Sunday. Both teams are 3-2, but Seattle has the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Time to take a look at what that, and other results from Week 5, mean for the playoff picture.

The Arizona Cardinals gave up three touchdowns in the first quarter and lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 34-7.

The San Francisco 49ers remain winless after a 26-23 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts. The Niners last four losses have come by a combined 11 points.

Updated NFC West standings

Seahawks 3-2

Rams 3-2

Cardinals 2-3

49ers 0-5

Now to the rest of the NFC action.

Aaron Rodgers hit Davante Adams with 11 seconds left and the Green Bay Packers beat the Dallas Cowboys 35-31.

The Carolina Panthers took sole possession of first place in the NFC South with a 27-24 win over the Detroit Lions. The Panthers gave up 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter but held the ball for the last 3:22 to run out the clock.

The New York Giants -- Seattle's opponent after the bye week -- fell to 0-5 after losing at home to the Los Angeles Chargers 27-22. Even worse, they lost standout wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to a broken ankle.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 2-2 Thursday night after losing to the New England Patriots, 19-14.

The Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears play Monday night.

The Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, and Washington Redskins had their byes this week.

Here are the NFC playoff standings if the season ended today

1. Eagles 4-1 (NFC East leaders)

2. Packers 4-1 (NFC North leaders)

3. Panthers 4-1 (NFC South leaders)

4. Seahawks 3-2 (NFC West leaders)

5. Falcons 3-1 (1st Wild Card)

6. Lions 3-2 (2nd Wild Card)

7. Rams 3-2

8. Vikings 2-2

9. Saints 2-2

10. Buccaneers 2-2

11. Redskins 2-2

12. Cowboys 2-3

13. Cardinals 2-3

14. Bears 1-3

15. 49ers 0-5

16. Giants 0-5

