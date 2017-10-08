Here's the Seahawks' playoff position after Sunday's win over the Rams

The Seattle Seahawks head into their bye week with momentum as they hold the lead in the NFC West thanks to their 16-10 win over the L.A. Rams Sunday. Both teams are 3-2, but Seattle has the head-to-head tiebreaker.
FINAL: @Seahawks win a close one in LA! #Seahawks #SEAvsLAR pic.twitter.com/Soo6NjqHwU— NFL (@NFL) October 8, 2017
Time to take a look at what that, and other results from Week 5, mean for the playoff picture.
The Arizona Cardinals gave up three touchdowns in the first quarter and lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 34-7.
FINAL: @Eagles improve to 4-1! #FlyEaglesFly #AZvsPHI pic.twitter.com/dO8kvSOiM5— NFL (@NFL) October 8, 2017
The San Francisco 49ers remain winless after a 26-23 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts. The Niners last four losses have come by a combined 11 points.
FINAL: @Colts win in OT! #Colts#SFvsIND pic.twitter.com/tmgQOmWLuY— NFL (@NFL) October 8, 2017
Updated NFC West standings
Seahawks 3-2
Rams 3-2
Cardinals 2-3
49ers 0-5
Now to the rest of the NFC action.
Aaron Rodgers hit Davante Adams with 11 seconds left and the Green Bay Packers beat the Dallas Cowboys 35-31.
FINAL: A last-minute comeback wins it for the @packers! #GoPackGo#GBvsDAL pic.twitter.com/hduOZcH2YX— NFL (@NFL) October 8, 2017
The Carolina Panthers took sole possession of first place in the NFC South with a 27-24 win over the Detroit Lions. The Panthers gave up 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter but held the ball for the last 3:22 to run out the clock.
FINAL: @Panthers improve to 4-1! #KeepPounding #CARvsDET pic.twitter.com/iKTMNvdoy0— NFL (@NFL) October 8, 2017
The New York Giants -- Seattle's opponent after the bye week -- fell to 0-5 after losing at home to the Los Angeles Chargers 27-22. Even worse, they lost standout wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to a broken ankle.
FINAL: @Chargers earn their first win of 2017! #Chargers#LACvsNYG pic.twitter.com/QjSQ1ZVhcW— NFL (@NFL) October 8, 2017
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 2-2 Thursday night after losing to the New England Patriots, 19-14.
The speed of @brandincooks.— NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2017
The perfect pass from Brady.
👏👏👏, @patriots. #GoPats #NEvsTB pic.twitter.com/eesfmvkF0C
The Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears play Monday night.
The Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, and Washington Redskins had their byes this week.
Here are the NFC playoff standings if the season ended today
1. Eagles 4-1 (NFC East leaders)
2. Packers 4-1 (NFC North leaders)
3. Panthers 4-1 (NFC South leaders)
4. Seahawks 3-2 (NFC West leaders)
5. Falcons 3-1 (1st Wild Card)
6. Lions 3-2 (2nd Wild Card)
7. Rams 3-2
8. Vikings 2-2
9. Saints 2-2
10. Buccaneers 2-2
11. Redskins 2-2
12. Cowboys 2-3
13. Cardinals 2-3
14. Bears 1-3
15. 49ers 0-5
16. Giants 0-5
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs