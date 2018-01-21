Happy Birthday to Seahawks owner Paul Allen, who turns 65

Team Owner Paul Allen of the Seattle Seahawks speaks to the crowd during ceremonies following the Super Bowl XLVIII Victory Parade at CenturyLink Field on February 5, 2014 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images) (Photo: Otto Greule Jr, 2014 Getty Images)

Seattle Seahawks owner Paul Allen qualifies for senior discounts across the country on Sunday.

With a net worth of around $21 billion dollars however, he can probably continue to pay full price.

Allen, of course, co-founded Microsoft with Bill Gates way back in 1975. He is the owner of the Seahawks and the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers, as well as a part-owner of the Seattle Sounders. The 65-year-old is also the chairman and founder of Vulcan, Inc. and has founded numerous technology institutes.

Allen originally bought the Seahawks in 1996 when former owner Ken Behring threatened to move the team to southern California. Since he purchased the Seahawks, they have made the Super Bowl three times and still boast one of the most rabid fan bases in the NFL.

The Seahawks have gone 192-158-1 since Allen took over as owner.

Allen is responsible for helping the team transition into CenturyLink Field in 2002. He also hired head coach Mike Holmgren in 1999 and current coach Pete Carroll in 2010.

