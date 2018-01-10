Fans reacts to kicker Jason Myers' first tweet as a Seahawk

Jason Myers' first tweet as a Seahawk.

Seattle signed kicker Jason Myers to a future contract last week and the new Seahawk took to Twitter Monday morning to tweet his appreciation.

“2018 has been off to a great start!” Myers wrote. “I am incredibly excited, and blessed to be joining a great organization. #12s #GoHawks @seahawks.”

2018 has been off to a great start! I am incredibly excited, and blessed to be joining a great organization. #12s #GoHawks @seahawks — Jason Myers (@JayMy_31) January 8, 2018

After kicker Blair Walsh missed his final field goal attempt of the year during the Seahawks’ season-ending loss to the Cardinals, it’s not surprising the fans reacted to Myers’ tweet immediately.

Welcome to Seattle!!!!! Standards run very high here!!!! — Kimberly Bruce (@GrahamFan88) January 8, 2018

Myers, 26, spent the last two and a half seasons in Jacksonville but was released in October after missing two of three field goals Week 6 against the Rams. In six games played in 2017, Myers cleared 11 of 15 attempts. He has made a career-average 81 percent of his kicks, with a long of 58 yards.

Walsh is a free agent after the season and likely finished his one and only year in Seattle, 21 for 29 in 16 games played.

