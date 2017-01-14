A look at Seahawks 2017 opponents

Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers throws a pass in the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks during their game at Lambeau Field on September 20, 2015 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Photo: Christian Petersen, 2015 Getty Images)

With the Seahawks season now at a close, it's time to look at who they will play next season.

Each team's opponents are determined years in advance. In 2017, the NFC West is slated to play all the teams in the NFC East and AFC South. Because the Seahawks finished first in the NFC West, they will also play the winners of the NFC North and NFC South -- Green Bay and Atlanta, respectively.

Home: Arizona Cardinals; Atlanta Falcons; Houston Texans; Indianapolis Colts; Los Angeles Rams; Philadelphia Eagles; San Francisco 49ers; Washington Redskins

Away: Arizona Cardinals; Dallas Cowboys; Green Bay Packers; Jacksonville Jaguars; Los Angeles Rams; New York Giants; San Francisco 49ers; Tennessee Titans



The schedule of when these games are played will be released this spring.

Here's a recap of all the Seahawks' opponents' 2016 seasons.

Arizona Cardinals

2016 record: 7-8-1; 2nd in NFC West

Last time vs. Seahawks: Cardinals won 34-31 in Seattle in 2016

Key offseason question: Will quarterback Carson Palmer and wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald return?

Atlanta Falcons

2016 record: 11-5; 1st in NFC South

Last time vs. Seahawks: Falcons won 36-20 in 2016 NFC Divisional Playoff

Key offseason question: Holding off on this until we see how they finish the playoffs.

Dallas Cowboys

2016 record: 13-3; 1st in NFC East

Last time vs. Seahawks: Seahawks won 13-12 in Dallas in 2015

Key offseason question: See Atlanta.

Green Bay Packers

2016 record: 10-6; 1st in NFC North

Last time vs. Seahawks: Packers won 38-10 in Green Bay in 2016

Key offseason question: See Dallas.

Houston Texans

2016 record: 9-7; 1st in AFC South

Last time vs. Seahawks: Seahawks won 23-20 (OT) in Houston in 2013

Key offseason question: Will high-priced Brock Osweiler be the starting quarterback going into training camp after his disappointing season?

Indianapolis Colts

2016 record: 8-8; 3rd in AFC South

Last time vs. Seahawks: Colts won 34-28 in Indianapolis in 2013

Key offseason question: Can the Colts get QB Andrew Luck a better supporting cast and offensive line?

Jacksonville Jaguars

2016 record: 3-13; 4th in AFC South

Last time vs. Seahawks: Seahawks won 45-17 in Seattle in 2013

Key offseason question: Can the Jaguars, under a new head coach, post their first winning season in a decade?

Los Angeles Rams

2016 record: 4-12; 3rd in NFC West

Last time vs. Seahawks: Seahawks won 24-3 in Seattle in 2016

Offseason questions: The Rams gave the Seahawks fits under Jeff Fisher. Will that continue under new head coach Sean McVay?

New York Giants

2016 record: 11-5; 2nd in NFC East; Lost Wild Card Game to Packers

Last time vs. Seahawks: Seahawks won 38-17 in Seattle in 2014

Offseason questions: Can the Giants (29th in rushing in 2016) get a run game going to complete the package that already swept the Cowboys?

Philadelphia Eagles

2016 record: 7-9; 4th in NFC East

Last time vs. Seahawks: Seahawks won 26-15 in Seattle in 2016

Offseason questions: Sophomore slump for QB Carson Wentz or do they take the next step?

San Francisco 49ers

2016 record: 2-14; 4th in NFC West

Last time vs. Seahawks: Seahawks won 25-23 in San Francisco in 2016

Offseason questions: Fourth head coach in four years and a new GM. Can we expect anything but rebuilding from this team? And will QB Colin Kaepernick still be there?

Tennessee Titans

2016 record: 9-7; 2nd in AFC South

Last time vs. Seahawks: Seahawks 20-13 in Seattle in 2013

Offseason questions: The Titans boasted the third-ranked rushing offense and second-ranked rushing defense in the league. Now, can they get the passing games (25th on offense; 30th on defense) to catch up?

Washington Redskins

2016 record: 8-7-1; 3rd in NFC East

Last time vs. Seahawks: Seahawks won 27-17 in Washington in 2014

Offseason questions: How do you like him now? Will Kirk Cousins be back under center in 2017?

