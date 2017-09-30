KREM
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

WSU's upset of USC told through staff tweets

Tim Kearny , KREM 3:57 PM. PDT September 30, 2017

PULLMAN, Wash --- There were a lot of reactions to the WSU versus USC football game last night, so KREM took a bunch of staff tweets and put them in order, so you can see what they were thinking during the game.

It was a historic win for WSU, they beat a top five ranked team for the first time in 25 years and they put themselves into the college football playoff hunt.



Tony Black was running around the station yelling when the Cougs won and so he got his own section.

Here is his reaction.


Our own Evan Closky covered the press conference after the game too. Let's see what some of the coaches and players were saying after the game.

© 2017 KREM-TV

KREM

WSU beats USC: Cougs grab first ever win over Top-5 Trojan squad

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories