WSU's upset of USC told through staff tweets

PULLMAN, Wash --- There were a lot of reactions to the WSU versus USC football game last night, so KREM took a bunch of staff tweets and put them in order, so you can see what they were thinking during the game.

It was a historic win for WSU, they beat a top five ranked team for the first time in 25 years and they put themselves into the college football playoff hunt.





Roughly 3 hours from kickoff! Going to be quite the scene tonight at Martin Stadium. #USCvsWSU pic.twitter.com/y4whKApfqo — Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) September 29, 2017

Gonna be pretty fun here in three hours. #USCvsWSU pic.twitter.com/FAn50Stm0S — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) September 29, 2017





Martin Stadium is so live right now. 🔥 — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) September 30, 2017

Defense got gashed on that first drive...WSU's time for the response. #USCvsWSU pic.twitter.com/G6fSetwtUr — Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) September 30, 2017

Never seen Martin Stadium this packed. #Cougs trail 7-3, but threatening. pic.twitter.com/djpZykOwKb — Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) September 30, 2017

Hurts not getting points off a turnover...USC back on attack. pic.twitter.com/iLWTiqsRXe — Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) September 30, 2017

Ouch. — Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) September 30, 2017

- Pip INT

- 3 and Out

- Ronald Jones 86 yarder on 3rd down

- Falk INT

- USC FG



Game changes quickly. — Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) September 30, 2017

Falk. Stones. — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) September 30, 2017

Outside of the first drive and that long Jones TD, #Cougs have answered the bell on defense.



As for Falk, he's doing what he needs to do. — Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) September 30, 2017

Everything is targeting. — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) September 30, 2017

Taylor lowered his helmet, but stayed put. Didn't launch or anything. Good call - when we've seen suspect ones in the past. https://t.co/NJULd8A2jJ — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) September 30, 2017

So evidently Gerard Wicks is back in the fold. — Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) September 30, 2017

Creeping closer to 1:30am on the east coast and we're just about to start the 4th quarter. Tie game still. #Pac12AfterDark pic.twitter.com/XOBDBQOug3 — Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) September 30, 2017

That shovel pass tho — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) September 30, 2017

Wow. — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) September 30, 2017

Ol Boy JMo came to play tonight. — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) September 30, 2017

My dude @OlBoyJmo just dropped a ✌🏼to the USC section. That's was colddddd. #Cougs back on top! — Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) September 30, 2017

Crowd packing a punch now. As loud as it has been all game. #USCvsWSU pic.twitter.com/yVPKiLNbeg — Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) September 30, 2017

Powell FG.#Cougs have 1:40 to hold serve here and win. Sam Darnold has *plenty* of time, though. pic.twitter.com/htZubxojbN — Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) September 30, 2017

The score from WSU's last win over USC in Pullman: 30-27. — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) September 30, 2017

SPEED D — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) September 30, 2017

Helluva win Cougs. This one was a long time coming.



Enjoy this one (safely) Pullman. Go nuts (within reason). Have mercy on a few couches. — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) September 30, 2017

GO COUGS!!! — Alexis Davenport (@KREMAlexis) September 30, 2017

Speechless, just beautiful to be a coug right now https://t.co/0BEznbHs9Q — Alexis Davenport (@KREMAlexis) September 30, 2017

Is this a dream or is this real life? #ICried #GoCougs — Kourtni Jefson (@KREMKourtni) September 30, 2017

These pictures of Luke Falk soaking up last night's win are so great. pic.twitter.com/8jN6o2Jbq0 — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) September 30, 2017

This will be a fine. Who cares. pic.twitter.com/lXAtO47tBZ — Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) September 30, 2017

It took Luke Falk a solid 15-20 mins to get off the field after the win. Who got a selfie with him? I'm sure @NataleeFalk would like some! pic.twitter.com/xodWikq5pj — Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) September 30, 2017

Tony Black was running around the station yelling when the Cougs won and so he got his own section.

Here is his reaction.





Gwhwjdjwjsjsjn sjdjwnsnsjsnwnsnnansbsbsbs — Tony Black (@KREMTony) September 30, 2017

GAHHHHHHHHHHHHHH YPOOOLOPOOPPPOO !!! N nbbahajanajwjqnsbdjdjsjwjwhshjwjsnsjwjsjsjakw — Tony Black (@KREMTony) September 30, 2017

#COUGS WIN 30-27 AND IM AT A LOSS FOR WORDS✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾 — Tony Black (@KREMTony) September 30, 2017

BELIEVE IT!!!!!!!!!! — Tony Black (@KREMTony) September 30, 2017

Our own Evan Closky covered the press conference after the game too. Let's see what some of the coaches and players were saying after the game.

Leach: "I don't think the momentum ever changed. This was a tight game the whole time." — Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) September 30, 2017

.@Coach_Leach giving a lot of praise to Luke Falk for keeping the team together early when he thought guys were a bit anxious/eager. #Cougs pic.twitter.com/sWl7tMa9Hw — Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) September 30, 2017

Leach says he needs a haircut, which is why he also compared it to Woodstock. — Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) September 30, 2017

Leach also reiterated that this game is great and he'll enjoy it tonight and in the offseason, but Oregon is next. Can't lose focus. — Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) September 30, 2017

Falk: "This was the best atmosphere." pic.twitter.com/wCelJxcLDg — Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) September 30, 2017

Falk could not be more complimentary of the defense. Said this team would not have been in this game without em. #Cougs — Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) September 30, 2017

This was a huge win, but we'll see how good this team really is when they head to Oregon:#Cougs #USCvsWSU pic.twitter.com/NQV2lRrug1 — Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) September 30, 2017

I know @wsucougfb is known for the 'Air Raid' offense, but the #SpeedD needs some love. Alex Grinch, soon to be HC somewhere, is a stud: pic.twitter.com/WvNr2Fz38H — Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) September 30, 2017

