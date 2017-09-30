WSU's upset of USC told through staff tweets

PULLMAN, Wash --- There were a lot of reactions to the WSU versus USC football game last night, so KREM took a bunch of staff tweets and put them in order, so you can see what they were thinking during the game.
It was a historic win for WSU, they beat a top five ranked team for the first time in 25 years and they put themselves into the college football playoff hunt.
Roughly 3 hours from kickoff! Going to be quite the scene tonight at Martin Stadium. #USCvsWSU pic.twitter.com/y4whKApfqo— Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) September 29, 2017
Gonna be pretty fun here in three hours. #USCvsWSU pic.twitter.com/FAn50Stm0S— Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) September 29, 2017
Martin Stadium is so live right now. 🔥— Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) September 30, 2017
Defense got gashed on that first drive...WSU's time for the response. #USCvsWSU pic.twitter.com/G6fSetwtUr— Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) September 30, 2017
Martin stadium is packed tonight. Trying to find @KREMEvan and @DarnayTripp on the sidelines. #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/UdldjBqijw— Kourtni Jefson (@KREMKourtni) September 30, 2017
Never seen Martin Stadium this packed. #Cougs trail 7-3, but threatening. pic.twitter.com/djpZykOwKb— Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) September 30, 2017
Hurts not getting points off a turnover...USC back on attack. pic.twitter.com/iLWTiqsRXe— Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) September 30, 2017
Ouch.— Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) September 30, 2017
- Pip INT— Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) September 30, 2017
- 3 and Out
- Ronald Jones 86 yarder on 3rd down
- Falk INT
- USC FG
Game changes quickly.
Falk. Stones.— Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) September 30, 2017
Halftime. Tie game. #USCvsWSU pic.twitter.com/4CVn1X7CPm— Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) September 30, 2017
Outside of the first drive and that long Jones TD, #Cougs have answered the bell on defense.— Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) September 30, 2017
As for Falk, he's doing what he needs to do.
Everything is targeting.— Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) September 30, 2017
Taylor lowered his helmet, but stayed put. Didn't launch or anything. Good call - when we've seen suspect ones in the past. https://t.co/NJULd8A2jJ— Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) September 30, 2017
So evidently Gerard Wicks is back in the fold.— Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) September 30, 2017
Creeping closer to 1:30am on the east coast and we're just about to start the 4th quarter. Tie game still. #Pac12AfterDark pic.twitter.com/XOBDBQOug3— Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) September 30, 2017
That shovel pass tho— Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) September 30, 2017
Wow.— Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) September 30, 2017
Ol Boy JMo came to play tonight.— Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) September 30, 2017
My dude @OlBoyJmo just dropped a ✌🏼to the USC section. That's was colddddd. #Cougs back on top!— Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) September 30, 2017
Crowd packing a punch now. As loud as it has been all game. #USCvsWSU pic.twitter.com/yVPKiLNbeg— Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) September 30, 2017
#GoCougs pic.twitter.com/Vg0eKAzZpO— Amanda Roley (@KREMAmandaRoley) September 30, 2017
Powell FG.#Cougs have 1:40 to hold serve here and win. Sam Darnold has *plenty* of time, though. pic.twitter.com/htZubxojbN— Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) September 30, 2017
The score from WSU's last win over USC in Pullman: 30-27.— Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) September 30, 2017
SPEED D— Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) September 30, 2017
Game. Blouses. pic.twitter.com/31JwWmdfmM— Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) September 30, 2017
Helluva win Cougs. This one was a long time coming.— Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) September 30, 2017
Enjoy this one (safely) Pullman. Go nuts (within reason). Have mercy on a few couches.
GO COUGS!!!— Alexis Davenport (@KREMAlexis) September 30, 2017
Speechless, just beautiful to be a coug right now https://t.co/0BEznbHs9Q— Alexis Davenport (@KREMAlexis) September 30, 2017
Is this a dream or is this real life? #ICried #GoCougs— Kourtni Jefson (@KREMKourtni) September 30, 2017
These pictures of Luke Falk soaking up last night's win are so great. pic.twitter.com/8jN6o2Jbq0— Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) September 30, 2017
I have no words. Great game COUGS!! #BeatUSC pic.twitter.com/03l03cpztp— Amanda Roley (@KREMAmandaRoley) September 30, 2017
This will be a fine. Who cares. pic.twitter.com/lXAtO47tBZ— Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) September 30, 2017
It took Luke Falk a solid 15-20 mins to get off the field after the win. Who got a selfie with him? I'm sure @NataleeFalk would like some! pic.twitter.com/xodWikq5pj— Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) September 30, 2017
Last video of the night courtesy of @CoachRoyM...#TickTickBoom pic.twitter.com/mW0Z5WELPm— Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) September 30, 2017
Tony Black was running around the station yelling when the Cougs won and so he got his own section.
Here is his reaction.
Gwhwjdjwjsjsjn sjdjwnsnsjsnwnsnnansbsbsbs— Tony Black (@KREMTony) September 30, 2017
GAHHHHHHHHHHHHHH YPOOOLOPOOPPPOO !!! N nbbahajanajwjqnsbdjdjsjwjwhshjwjsnsjwjsjsjakw— Tony Black (@KREMTony) September 30, 2017
#COUGS WIN 30-27 AND IM AT A LOSS FOR WORDS✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾— Tony Black (@KREMTony) September 30, 2017
BELIEVE IT!!!!!!!!!!— Tony Black (@KREMTony) September 30, 2017
Me all night #Cougs pic.twitter.com/42Bh2pAx6Y— Tony Black (@KREMTony) September 30, 2017
Our own Evan Closky covered the press conference after the game too. Let's see what some of the coaches and players were saying after the game.
Leach: "I don't think the momentum ever changed. This was a tight game the whole time."— Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) September 30, 2017
.@Coach_Leach giving a lot of praise to Luke Falk for keeping the team together early when he thought guys were a bit anxious/eager. #Cougs pic.twitter.com/sWl7tMa9Hw— Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) September 30, 2017
Leach says he needs a haircut, which is why he also compared it to Woodstock.— Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) September 30, 2017
Leach also reiterated that this game is great and he'll enjoy it tonight and in the offseason, but Oregon is next. Can't lose focus.— Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) September 30, 2017
Falk: "This was the best atmosphere." pic.twitter.com/wCelJxcLDg— Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) September 30, 2017
Falk could not be more complimentary of the defense. Said this team would not have been in this game without em. #Cougs— Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) September 30, 2017
This was a huge win, but we'll see how good this team really is when they head to Oregon:#Cougs #USCvsWSU pic.twitter.com/NQV2lRrug1— Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) September 30, 2017
I know @wsucougfb is known for the 'Air Raid' offense, but the #SpeedD needs some love. Alex Grinch, soon to be HC somewhere, is a stud: pic.twitter.com/WvNr2Fz38H— Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) September 30, 2017
