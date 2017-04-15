WSU sneaks in second scrimmage before Crimson and Gray Game

Dezmon Patmon looks to be a big threat for Washington State in the fall at wide receiver. (Photo: KREM)

PULLMAN, Wash. – The Cougar offense put up 563 yards in total offense while the defense picked off two passes and had six sacks to highlight play during Washington State football's second scrimmage of the spring Saturday morning at Martin Stadium.



Redshirt senior quarterback Luke Falk found sophomore receiver Dezmon Patmon on a 21-yard touchdown pass down the right side for the day's first score. It marked one of four Falk touchdown passes on the day, which included a screen pass to redshirt sophomore running back James Williams which he took 34 yards to the end zone. Falk also had two-yard touchdown passes to junior Tavares Martin Jr. and sophomore Isaiah Johnson-Mack, both coming on drives that started inside the five-yard line.



Junior receiver Easop Winston, who transferred from San Francisco City College in January, had a big day, catching 10 passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns. Winston's first score came on a 10-yard pass from redshirt sophomore quarterback Anthony Gordon and later added a four-yard scoring pass from redshirt sophomore quarterback Tyler Hilinski.



Gordon added a five-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Arconado while Hilinski found his groove in the middle of the scrimmage. With his first of four scores on the day, Hilinski connected with Patmon on a 42-yard score down the left side of the field followed by a one-yard strike to Martin on a short-yardage situation. Hilinski also found Winston on a five-yard score and capped his day with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Martin.



Defensively, senior cornerback Marcellus Pippins stepped in front of a Hilinski pass for the day's first interception. Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Danny Bender accounted for the other pick when he stepped in front of a Luke Falk screen pass to end the drive.



The WSU defense added six sacks and numerous big hits, including senior defensive lineman Garrett McBroom crushing Robert Lewis on a crossing route. Redshirt freshman Grant Porter, moved to the defensive side of the ball earlier this week, had three tackles and four pass breakups. Porter, junior defensive back Hunter Dale, and sophomore cornerback Marcus Strong, each had three tackles on the day. Late in the scrimmage with the ball starting on the three-yard line, the defense held strong, breaking up two Falk passes then stopping Martin on a quick slant short of the end zone.



For the day, Falk finished 18-of-29 for 210 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Hilinski finished 14-of-21 for 156 yards, four touchdowns and a pick.



The Cougars resume spring practice Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. at Martin Stadium. WSU will host their final scrimmage Saturday at the Crimson and Gray Game, April 22 at 2 p.m. at Joe Albi Stadium in Spokane.

© 2017 KREM-TV