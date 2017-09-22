WSU looking to remain undefeated against Nevada

photo by WSU Cougar Football Twitter

PULLMAN, Wash --- The Washington State Cougars are facing the University of Nevada Wolfpack Saturday to try and go 4-0 in their fourth straight home game.

The Cougars are clear favorites in this game. They have won all of their games and the Wolfpack has yet to win a game.

WSU will be wearing a new uniform combo, and people are excited about it.

Comparison

Let’s look at some comparisons between the teams.

The Wolfpack has scored 24 points per game this season and has given up almost 33 points per game.

The Cougars have scored 43 ppg this season and have given up 22 ppg.

This shows a glaring disparity without any other context, and makes it seem like the Cougs could have a relatively easy win.

The Wolfpack rushes for more than 150 yards per game and that is what they will need to lean on if they want to keep the game within reach.

Rush defense has been one of WSU’s weaknesses this season. They have let opponents rush for 144 ypg. The Cougars have allowed more rushing touchdowns than passing touchdowns this year so that is where Nevada should focus their attack.

Even if the Wolfpack keep it close for the whole game the Cougars are at their best in the fourth quarter. They have outscored opponents in the last quarter by 20 points this year.

Spotlight

James Williams gets my WSU spotlight for this game. He leads WSU in rushing yards and receptions.

He has 27 catches for 220 yards and two touchdowns this year and has rushed 28 times for 128 yards and no touchdowns.

If Nevada can slow him down the Cougs can roll out two other dynamic backs with similar skill sets to take over.

McLane Mannix gets the spotlight for Nevada. He is a big play receiver who is averaging almost 20 yards per catch this year.

His three touchdowns are half the team’s receiving scores and he has done it in only 15 catches. He is a threat to score whenever he touches the ball.

McLane Mannix manning up for his first career catch and touchdown for the Pack! #BattleBorn #NevadaGrit pic.twitter.com/WNN69dNDV5 — NevadaWolfPackTV (@WolfPack_TV) September 2, 2017

The Cougars have done a good job stopping the pass this year but Mannix could break a few receptions for big gains if the defense slips on him.

This is another big matchup to keep an eye on during the game.

Eyes on Saturday: WSU's tackle duo of Dillard & Madison have allowed just 4 combined pressures, but will have to face Reed this weekend. pic.twitter.com/BCEAaXy11z — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) September 22, 2017

The game is on Pac-2 Network at three p.m. pacific time, Saturday September 23.

