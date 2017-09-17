KREM
WSU honors Freeman High School during game against Oregon State

Staff , KREM 8:19 AM. PDT September 17, 2017

PULLMAN, Wash. – The Washington State Cougars paid tribute to Freeman High School by wearing bone stickers on their helmets during Saturday’s game against Oregon State.

On Wednesday, the Rockford community was devastated after a Freeman student opened fire during school. One student was killed and three others were injured. Two days later, the Scotties and the town came together for a Friday night football game to give people a chance to forget about the recent tragedy.

Freeman played an emotional game on Friday and came out victorious, as they are #FreemanStrong.

One day later, the Scotties were represented in Martin Stadium as the Cougars wore bone stickers on their helmets to honor the Rockford school. The bone sticker is a symbol Freeman players earn after a big play.

“We just wanted them to know that they’re in our thoughts and prayers,” Head Football Coach Mike Leach explained. 

