WSU football unveils uniform combo for Saturday's game

PULLMAN, Wash --- The Washington State University football team is wearing a new uniform combination for their clash against the University of Nevada September 23, and social media really likes the combo.

It is a gray jersey, with a white helmet and white pants.

Some people are calling them “straight fire” on social media, and posting gifs of fire to show their appreciation for the jerseys.

THESE ARE STRAIGHT FIREEEEE. Should of saved these for the USC game. #fire @TommyT1546 — Taylor Beeson (@taydude88) September 20, 2017

The WSU Cougars are 3-0 for the first time since 2005.

The team’s success coupled with a strong fan base has created the excitement over the new jersey combination.

