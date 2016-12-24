WSU Athletic Director Bill Moos excited for Holiday Bowl

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
20 cars stuck on South Hill road
-
Initiative 1491 now in effect
-
Ice climber conquers frozen Palouse Falls
-
Tom's Forecast
-
Jackknifed semi blocking I-90 WB lanes in Spokane
-
Van, gifts donated to family of Newman Lake mom injured in fire
-
What to know about recycling holiday gift wrapping
-
Detectives investigate homicide near George
More Stories
-
20 cars stuck on South Hill roadDec 23, 2016, 7:07 p.m.
-
Plows hit city streets for Christmas Eve travelDec 24, 2016, 10:25 a.m.
-
Norad Santa TrackerDec 23, 2016, 6:35 p.m.